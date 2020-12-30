2h ago
Report: Raiders sign G Incognito to two-year extension
The Oakland Raiders and left guard Richie Incognito have agreed to a contract extension, as first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the extension is for two years and $14 million, with $6.35 million guaranteed.
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Raiders and left guard Richie Incognito have agreed to a contract extension, as first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the extension is for two years and $14 million, with $6.35 million guaranteed.
Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Raiders ahead of this season. He was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy prior to his time with the Raiders and missed two other games due to injury. But the 36-year-old had an impressive season with the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.