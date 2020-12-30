The Oakland Raiders and left guard Richie Incognito have agreed to a contract extension, as first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Little player news during all the coaching news, the #raiders and @68INCOGNITO are agreeing to a contract extension. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 30, 2019

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the extension is for two years and $14 million, with $6.35 million guaranteed.

The #Raiders and G Richie Incognito agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $14M, source said. He gets $6.35M guaranteed. Some spending money for Vegas. https://t.co/E0iyARHJLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Raiders ahead of this season. He was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy prior to his time with the Raiders and missed two other games due to injury. But the 36-year-old had an impressive season with the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.