The Oakland Raiders have traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third round draft pick, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The Raiders drafted the 24-year-old Conley in the first round in 2017. After playing in only two games as a rookie, Conley appeared in 15 games last year and has started all six games for the Raiders this season.

Conley had 23 tackles and an interception for the Raiders this season.