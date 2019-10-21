4h ago
Report: Raiders trade CB Conley to Texans
The Oakland Raiders have traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third round draft pick, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
TSN.ca Staff
The Raiders drafted the 24-year-old Conley in the first round in 2017. After playing in only two games as a rookie, Conley appeared in 15 games last year and has started all six games for the Raiders this season.
Conley had 23 tackles and an interception for the Raiders this season.