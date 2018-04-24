According to Finnish news outlet Iltalehti, Edmonton Oilers forward Iiro Pakarinen has signed in the KHL.

The 26-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Oilers organization, splitting time between the AHL and NHL. He appeared in 40 games this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Iltalehti reports Pakarinen signed with Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Monday. He began his professional career in the Sweden's SM-Liiga and has never before played in the KHL.

In his NHL career, Pakarinen has 10 goals and 23 points in 134 games. He appeared in a career-high 63 games with the Oilers during the 2015-16 season, scoring five goals and posting 13 points.