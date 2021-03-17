The Oklahoma City Thunder are fully guaranteeing the final two years on Canadian Lu Dort's contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder are fully guaranteeing the final two years on guard Lu Dort’s contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, sources tell ESPN. The undrafted Dort has continued to be a revelation in his second season, averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds and defending at high level. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Dort has continued to impress as a two-way player this year, averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while being heralded as an elite wing defender.

The Montreal native played college ball at Arizona State and is in the midst of his second NBA season.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by OKC in July of 2019.