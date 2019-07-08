The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This deal saves the Thunder more than $39 million in salary and luxury tax. This is the sixth first-round pick the Thunder have acquired in the past three days after acquiring five from the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal for Paul George.

Grant has played five seasons in the NBA, his first three with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year old averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 77 games for the Thunder last season.

Denver will take on Grant's $9 million salary, and he has a $9.6 million player option on his 2020-21 contract.