The San Diego Padres are optimistic RHP Mike Clevinger avoided a serious injury and hope he will be able to pitch at some point in the postseason, according to a report from MLB Insider Robert Murray.

There is significant optimism that San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger avoided a serious injury, according to league sources. He received additional tests today and while nothing is official, there is hope he will be able to pitch at some point in the postseason. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 24, 2020

Clevinger received additional tests Thursday after the 29-year-old left Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Angels after just one inning, per Murray, and while there is no official timeline the team hopes he can make his return before the postseason is out.

The Padres acquired Clevinger from Cleveland and he has made four starts for San Diego, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.84 earned run average and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings.

More details to come.