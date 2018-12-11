Is Tulowitzki's career over after release from Blue Jays?

The Baltimore Orioles will name former Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their next manager according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

#Cubs coach Brandon Hyde will be the #Orioles’ next manager, sources tell The Athletic. First reported as close: @JoelSherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

The Orioles were searching for a manager ever since parting ways with Buck Showalter at the end of the season. Now, it appears they have their answer.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Hyde is known for his strong communication skills and divers resume, that includes farm director, base coach, bench coach, interim big league manager and minor league manager.

Hyde is known for strong communication skills and diverse resume: farm director, base coach, bench coach, interim big league manager, minor league manager. #Orioles — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said he has not yet made a final decision, but multiple reports indicate Hyde has accepted the Os' offer and will manage the club next season.

Showalter guided the Orioles for the last nine seasons but things ended on a sour note as the club went a franchise-worst 47-115.

Hyde was also reportedly in consideration for the Toronto Blue Jays job before Charlie Montoyo was hired in October.