Report: Vucevic (ankle) out at least four weeks

The Orlando Magic will be without the services of their All-Star centre for at least four weeks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Nikola Vucevic picked up a right ankle injury during Wednesday night's 113-97 loss to the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Orlando Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic will miss a minimum of four weeks with right ankle injury, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2019

The 29-year-old Vucevic left Wednesday night's game with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly attempted to stop a Norman Powell drive through the lane.

A subsequent x-ray came up negative.

"It was hard for me to put any pressure on," Vucevic said after the game. "We'll see. I'm supposed to get an MRI (Thursday) and then I'll know more after that. It's pretty painful right now."

Through 14 games this season, Vucevic is averaging 17.1 points on .450 shooting, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists over 30.8 minutes a night.

The Magic also lost forward Aaron Gordon, also with an ankle injury.