Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna is to stay at least 100 metres away from a building in downtown Toronto near Strachan Ave. and Lake Shore Blvd. W. and cannot consume alcohol or possess a weapon as part of his release, court documents obtained on Thursday by the Toronto Star revealed.

Osuna, 23, was arrested for assault on May 8 on was immediately placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. With the leave having been set to expire on May 15, it was extended until May 21. According to the CBA, that leave can be further extended if deemed necessary.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico must also refrain from communication with the woman, Alejandra Roman Cota, he's accused of assaulting as part of his release conditions.

Osuna is set to appear at an Old City Hall court on June 18.