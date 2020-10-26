The Ottawa Senators have reached a two-year, $7 million contract with restricted free agent Chris Tierney, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Chris Tierney has agreed to a two-year deal. First year 2.8M Second year is 4.2M AAV is 3.5 million. #Sens like what he brings to the table as a veteran. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2020

Tierney was scheduled to have an arbitration hearing with the team on Nov. 8.

The 26-year-old forward scored 11 goals and posted 37 points in 71 games with the Senators this past season, his second with the team after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks.

A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2012, Tierney has 61 goals and 189 points in 436 career NHL games. He is coming off a two-year, $5.875 million contract signed with the Sharks in 2018.