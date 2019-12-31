One year after Josh McDaniels pulled out of an agreement to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator appears set to hit the interview trail once again.

According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have requested to interview McDaniels as part of their process to hire a new head coach.

Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Patriots' DC Brian Flores for head coach, per league source.



Packers also requested permission to interview Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels for HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported McDaniels is expected to take only a select few interviews as part of a targeted approach to find the right job.

The #Packers requests are now out and official. From what I hear, McDaniels will take part in a select few processes. A targeted approach for the right job. https://t.co/nH9Zrta4ad — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

McDaniels is a long-time Patriots assistant coach and has been on staff for five of the team's Super Bowl, two of them as offensive coordinator. The 42-year-old has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos, where he led the team to an 11-17 record from 2009 until getting fired midway through the 2010 season.

