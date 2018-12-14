The San Diego Padres have signed second baseman Ian Kinsler to a two-year, $8 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is pending a physical and also includes a club option, according to Rosenthal.

Kinsler spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox, but posted a career-low OPS of .681 over 128 combined games.

Before that, he spent eight seasons in Texas with the Rangers and four in Detroit with the Tigers.