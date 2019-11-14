It looks like the San Diego Padres are aiming big this winter.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Padres are meeting with Madison Bumgarner's agent, Ed Cerulo, and have been connected to Stephen Strasburg.

Padres have interest in Madison Bumgarner and they are going to meet at the GM meetings with MadBum’s agent Ed Cerulo. SD has also been connected to Stephen Strasburg. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 14, 2019

Strasburg is a San Diego native and played college at San Diego State University. He opted out of the remaining four years and $100 million remaining on his deal with the Washington Nationals.

Bumgarner, 30, made 34 starts last season for the San Francisco Giants and went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Strasburg, 31, went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in a league-leading 209.0 innings.

Despite inking Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal last off-season, the Padres finished with a 70-92 record to place last in the National League West. They have not made the playoffs since back-to-back appearances in 2005 and 2006.