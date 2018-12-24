Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been cleared to play by the team's medical staff but management has decided to make him a healthy inactive for the "forseeable future," reports to The Athetic's Shams Charania.

Parsons, who has been out since Oct. 24 with right knee swelling, participated in a full five-on-five team scrimmage on Saturday in Sacramento, sources said. https://t.co/JR5cvvD0NZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2018

Parsons has been out since Oct. 24 with right knee swelling and, according to Charania, he was originally expected to make his return this past Friday in Sacramento. Parsons instead participated in a full five-on-five team scrimmage on Saturday.

Knee injuries in the last several seasons have derailed a once promising career for the 30-year-old forward. He has appeared in just three games so far this season, averaging 5.7 points a night on 41.2 per cent shooting.

Despite his limitations, Parsons is owed about $50 million combined through this season and next after inking a four-year, $94 million deal with the Grizzlies.

Parsons began his career with the Houston Rockets and then went on to play two seasons in Dallas with the Mavericks. Through his first five seasons with the Rockets and Mavs, Parsons averaged 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 47.4 per cent from the field.

But it's been a different story since joining the Grizzlies. He's played in just 73 games over two and a half seasons, averaging 7.0 points a night.

The Grizzlies (17-16) will be back in action Boxing Day in Cleveland against the Cavaliers (8-26) at Quicken Loans Arena.