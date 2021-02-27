Report: Siakam to remain out through All-Star break

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to remain in the league’s Health and Safety protocol through the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to remain in the league’s Health and Safety protocol through the All-Star break, missing the final three games of the first half, sources tell ESPN. Siakam sat out Friday’s victory over Houston in the protocol. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2021

The power forward will miss games against the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

Siakam joined six members of the team staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, as unavailable for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat -- the first contest all season in which the Raptors have been affected by the league's health and safety protocols.

Toronto went on to win 122-111 to snap a two-game losing streak.

In 30 games this season, the 26-year-old Siakam is averaging 20.1 points on .453 shooting, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists over 35.8 minutes a night.

The Raptors will be back in action Sunday night against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.