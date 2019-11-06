Nurse calling out Siakam in the media for his fouls: yay or nay?

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Patrick McCaw will undergo surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Head coach Nick Nurse said earlier in the week that McCaw was out indefinitely and was set to see a specialist.

The 24-year-old has appeared in just two games this season with the Raptors, playing a total of 40 minutes.

McCaw, who has won a NBA championship in each of his first three seasons, played 29 games for the Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers last season, averaging 2.6 points per game.

The Raptors will be back in action against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night before visiting New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Friday night.