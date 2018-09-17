The New England Patriots are closing in on a deal for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

The Browns have been trying to trade Gordon this past weekend after they decided they would move on from him.

After the Browns announced they would be releasing the receiver on Monday, as many as 8-10 teams called them, interested in trading for the receiver, according to reports.

Gordon emerged as one of pro football's most dynamic players in 2013, when he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns. However, he's been in a downward spiral since and Gordon was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He sat out the first 11 games last year before returning for Cleveland's final five games, and caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Gordon caught a game-tying 17-yard touchdown pass in the Browns' Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his lone catch of the game.

Gordon missed the Browns' game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints with a mysterious hamstring injury.