New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will have adjustments made in his contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady is currently set to make $15 million, but will be given a variety of performance-based bonuses to bring him closer to the actual QB market. Schefter adds the changes to the contract will likely be finalized by Friday, with the Patriots adding up to $5 million in those incentives to Tom Brady's contract.

Brady signed a two-year contract extension in 2016 for $15 million per year and is signed through the 2019 season. where he'll be the age of 42.

Even with his salary likely to sit at roughly $20 million, Brady will be a bargain among quarterbacks of his calibre. Matt Ryan currently owns the highest average salary at $30 million, followed by Krik Cousins ($28 million), Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million), Matthew Stafford ($27 million), Derek Carr and Drew Brees (both at $25 million).

In total, Spotrac predicts 15 quarterbacks will make more than Brady this season based on average salary.