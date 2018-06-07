Belichick: 'I've always had a good relationship with Tom'

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance enhacing substances policy, according to a report from ESPN.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy, league sources tell @FieldYates and me. Suspension is under appeal.



More now on ESPN’s NFL Live. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2018

Schefter said the suspension is currently under appeal.

Edelman missed all of last season with a torn ACL he suffered in pre-season. The 32-year-old has spent his entire career with the Patriots after the team drafted him in the seventh round in 2009.

Edelman has 425 receptions for 4,540 and 24 touchdowns in 103 career games with 59 starts.