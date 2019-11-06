Paul George could make his Los Angeles Clippers debut next week according to The Athletic's Frank Isola.

Paul George could make his Clippers debut either next Wednesday in Houston or Thursday in New Orleans, according to a source. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 6, 2019

Isola adds it could come next Wednesday against the Houston Rockets or the following day against the New Orleans Pelicans.

George had right shoulder surgery in May and then had his left shoulder operated on in June. He was expected to return at some point in November.

The 29-year-old George is entering his first season with the Clippers after being acquired by the team in a blockbuster trade that also was the catalyst for getting fellow star Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers in free agency. George, who owns career averages of 19.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, has been named an All-Star six times in his career.

The Clippers (5-2) will be back in action Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3).