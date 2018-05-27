3h ago
Report: Paul's status in doubt for Game 7
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Rockets 86, Warriors 115
It's beginning to sound as if the Houston Rockets will indeed be without Chris Paul for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
On the chances of Paul, who injured his right hamstring in Game 5 of the West Finals, suiting up against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was told by a source that it's less likely than likely that Paul plays, but the Rockets guard is still exploring every option to be able to play.
Without Paul in Game 6, the Rockets fell 115-86 to the Warriors. With James Harden struggles on the court for most of the series, it had been Paul that picked up the slack and lead the Rockets to a 3-2 lead ahead of Game 6.
Paul, a nine-time all-star, has averaged 21.1 points per game 5.8 assists for the Rockets this postseason.