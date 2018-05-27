It's beginning to sound as if the Houston Rockets will indeed be without Chris Paul for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

On the chances of Paul, who injured his right hamstring in Game 5 of the West Finals, suiting up against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏ was told by a source that it's less likely than likely that Paul plays, but the Rockets guard is still exploring every option to be able to play.

On the chances of a Chris Paul comeback with right hamstring injury for Game 7, source tells ESPN: "Less likely than likely, but working every angle to try." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2018

Without Paul in Game 6, the Rockets fell 115-86 to the Warriors. With James Harden struggles on the court for most of the series, it had been Paul that picked up the slack and lead the Rockets to a 3-2 lead ahead of Game 6.

Paul, a nine-time all-star, has averaged 21.1 points per game 5.8 assists for the Rockets this postseason.