The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), a 2021 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets) and a 2022 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski notes that Philadelphia is working on additional trades to free up space on their roster to add Robinson and Burks.

Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Robinson, 26, is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists with a field goal percentage of 48.1 per cent over 48 games with the Warriors in 2019-20, his first season in Golden State.

Burks, 28, is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists with a field goal percentage of 40.6 per cent. Burks was also in his first season with the Warriors.