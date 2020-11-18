Report: Sixers acquiring Green from Thunder for Horford and picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are acquiring Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers are sending a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green. https://t.co/sDCfPo4T4L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Thunder are getting a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Wojnarowski.

Green was reportedly traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with the 28th pick in the 2020 Draft on Monday.

More to come...