Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left knee cap during Wednesday's victory over the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left knee cap, Sixers say. He’s considering treatment options and currently out. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2020

The 24-year-old is considering treatment and is currently sidelined, Wojnarowski adds.

Simmons left the game against the Wizards in the third quarter. He had eight points and six rebounds in 22 minutes of action before departing as the Sixers went on to win 107-98.

The 2016 first overall pick is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 57 games this season, his third in the NBA.