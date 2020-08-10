Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is expected to miss the rest of the season after having left knee surgery to remove a loose body, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Simmons had the procedure done in Philadelphia and is expected to remain there to undergo rehab from the surgery.

The 24-year-old exited Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards with a subluxation of the left patella.

On Saturday, the team announced that Simmons would leave the NBA bubble to undergo surgery.