If the Philadelphia 76ers plan on closing out the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, they will have to do so without the services of Joel Embiid.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 27-year-old centre is doubtful with a knee injury picked up on Monday night during Game 4 and is set for further evaluation having already undergone an MRI.

Joel Embiid will be doubful for Game 5, sources tell ESPN. He had an MRI on his right knee today, and is expected to be evaluated further in next day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2021

The injury occurred just minutes into the first quarter of the Sixers' 122-114 loss. As Embiid went hard to the rim, he lost his balance after as clean block from Robin Lopez and fell awkwardly on his back side. Embiid attempted to stay in the game, but did not return after checking out late in the quarter.

Embiid had been shooting .760 and averaging nearly 30 points a night in the first three games of the series.

Game 5 is set for the Wells Fargo Center at 7pm ET on Wednesday.