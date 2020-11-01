2h ago
Report: 76ers sign GM Brand to extension
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed general manager Elton Brand to a multi-iyear extension, according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed general manager Elton Brand to a multi-year extension, according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.
Brand was hired as the team’s GM in September of 2018, replacing Bryan Colangelo.
The 76ers were swept out of the playoffs this season in the first round by the Boston Celtics after finishing as the sixth seed during the regular season.
In Brand’s first season in charge of the team, they advanced to the postseason as the third seed and were beaten by the Toronto Raptors in seven games in the second round.
Earlier in the offseason, the 76ers hired former Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey to be their new president of basketball operations.