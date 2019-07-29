A day after acquiring Marcus Stroman, the New York Mets stayed busy on Monday, sending starting pitcher Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Vargas, 36, is 6-5 this season in 18 starts with an earned run average of 4.01 and 1.272 WHIP over 94.1 innings pitched.

Jason Vargas has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2019

Vargas was suspended earlier this season when he and Mets manager Mickey Callaway got into a heated confrontation with a Newsday reporter in the club's locker room.

A native of Apple Valley, CA, Vargas is in his 14th MLB season and joins his sixth organization.

An All-Star in 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, Vargas led the American League in wins that season with 18.

For his career, Vargas is 98-95 with a 4.26 ERA and 1.315 WHIP over 1587.1 IP in 287 games with the Florida Marlins, Mets, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Royals.

He joins a Phillies rotation that already features Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Drew Smyly.

Vargas has an $8 million option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.