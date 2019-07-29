1h ago
Report: Phillies acquire Vargas from Mets
A day after acquiring Marcus Stroman, the New York Mets stayed busy on Monday, sending starting pitcher Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Vargas, 36, is 6-5 this season in 18 starts with an earned run average of 4.01 and 1.272 WHIP over 94.1 innings pitched.
Vargas was suspended earlier this season when he and Mets manager Mickey Callaway got into a heated confrontation with a Newsday reporter in the club's locker room.
A native of Apple Valley, CA, Vargas is in his 14th MLB season and joins his sixth organization.
An All-Star in 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, Vargas led the American League in wins that season with 18.
For his career, Vargas is 98-95 with a 4.26 ERA and 1.315 WHIP over 1587.1 IP in 287 games with the Florida Marlins, Mets, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Royals.
He joins a Phillies rotation that already features Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Drew Smyly.
Vargas has an $8 million option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.