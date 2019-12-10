The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal with free agent shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sweeny Murti of WFAN reports the deal will be for one year. The signing also reunites Gregorius with manager Joe Girardi, who signed on as Phillies manager this off-season.

Gregorius missed half of last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but still ended with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. Still, Gregorius hit 30 points lower than the season before and 49 points lower than he did in 2017.

After beginning his career with the Cincinnati Reds, Gregorius played two seasons in Arizona with the Diamondbacks before finding his way to the Bronx filling the shoes of Derek Jeter following his retirement.

In five seasons with the Yankees, Gregorius has 97 home runs and 360 RBI.

The 29-year-old made his big league debut back in September of 2012.