Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto suffered a broken thumb in his throwing hand and is expected to miss up to a month of action, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Realmuto, who signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Phillies after they acquired him in a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Last season he appeared in 47 games and posted a .266 average with 11 homers and 42 RBIs.

In seven MLB seasons, Realmuto is hitting .278 with 95 home runs and 358 RBIs.

Realmuto is a two-time all-star and Silver Slugger at the catcher position, he also has one Gold Glove.

The Marlins selected him in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft.