It looks like Dave Dombrowski is on the verge of getting back in baseball.

BREAKING: The #Phillies are in the advanced stages of talks to hire Dave Dombrowski as their new president of baseball ops, sources told @TheAthleticMLB.https://t.co/cY8FOhYtIl — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 10, 2020

According to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the advanced stages of talks to hire Dombrowski as their new president of baseball operations.

Dombrowski most recently spent time with the Boston Red Sox from 2015 to 2019. He helped the BoSox to a World Series title in 2018 but was fired less than one year later. Prior to that, the 64-year-old spent more than a decade with the Detroit Tigers, helping the team reach the World Series in 2014.

Despite signing Bryce Harper after the 2018 season, the Phillies have not reached the postseason since 2011.