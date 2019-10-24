Joe Girardi has been hired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

The former New York Yankees manager stepped down as manager of the United States earlier this month to pursue a managerial opportunity in the MLB.

BREAKING: A source says the #Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager. An announcement could come today. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 24, 2019

Girardi also interviewed with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs this month.

Girardi managed the Florida Marlins in 2006 and the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, highlighted by a World Series title in 2009. He has a career record of 988-794 and was named manager of the year with the Marlins in 2006.

The 55-year-old last worked in an MLB dugout with the Yankees in 2017, posting a 91-71 record.

The Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler on Oct. 10 after two seasons with the team. Philadelphia missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season this year despite adding Bryce Harper to their lineup in the off-season.