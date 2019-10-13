According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to interview Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter for the team's managerial vacancy.

Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter will interview for the #Phillies’ managerial vacancy this week, sources tell The Athletic. Dusty Baker also will interview, per @MDGonzales. Showalter meeting first reported by @JSalisburyNBCS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 13, 2019

Dusty Baker is also expected to interview according Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.

Girardi spent ten seasons with the New York Yankees, winning a World Series in 2009. His contract with the Yankees expired in 2017 and was replaced by Aaron Boone as manager. He has not managed since.

Showalter didn't manage during the 2019 season after he was let go from the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 after nine seasons with the team. He also had stints with the Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Baker previously managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. He was fired by the Nats in 2017, his most recent team.

The Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler after two seasons on Oct. 10, as the team missed the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.