The Philadelphia Phillies are nearing a deal to acquire outfielder Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners, a club source familiar with the talks tells ESPN. The trade is expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2019

Another source familiar with the Phillies-Mariners discussions on a Jay Bruce trade says they are not far enough along that a deal is imminent. The sides have talked about Bruce, Seattle is willing to deal him and Philadelphia needs a bench bat. No trade agreed to, however. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2019

While Passan added a deal is not imminent, the two sides have talked and the Mariners are willing to deal the veteran Bruce.

Bruce is in his first season with the Mariners. The 32-year-old is batting .212/.283/.533 with 14 home runs and 28 RBIs in 47 games.