Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton has received a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, the league announced Thursday evening.

Here is the full statement issued by the league:

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic, it was announced today by the NBA.

Ayton’s suspension will begin with tomorrow’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the news, the NBA Players Association is subsequently preparing an arbitration case to reduce or rescind the penalty Ayton received based on the belief the positive test falls under the CBA provision of "unintentional ingestion."

"Follow-up testing on Phoenix's Deandre Ayton showed no traces of any other banned substances, sources with knowledge of results tell ESPN. NBPA is likely to fast-track arbitration process to push for a reduction as soon as possible, per sources," Wojnarowski added on Twitter.

Following the announcement of his suspension, Ayton issued a statement which was shared by Wojnarowski on Twitter:

“I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of.

“I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.”

Ayton, 21, was the first overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft and averaged 16.3 points per game in his first season in the league last year.

He put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's 124-95 win over the Sacramento Kings on opening night.