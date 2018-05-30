The Detroit Pistons plan to interview former NBA player and current TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their head coaching job according to a report by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Before moving on to the TNT panel, Smith spent 10 seasons in the NBA with the Pistons, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings, who selected him sixth overall at the 1987 NBA Draft.

Smith averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 assists over the course of his career with his best season coming in 1990-91 when he posted 17.7 points and 7.1 assists with the Rockets.

The 53-year-old was a member of the Rockets title winning teams in 1993-94 and 94-95.

Smith joined Turner Sports in 1998 and is currently a panelist on Inside the NBA alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson.