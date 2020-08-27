The NBA playoffs will go on.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the decision was made during a Thursday morning meeting among the players in Orlando.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

The three games scheduled for Thursday - including the opening game of the second-round series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics - have been postponed. New dates for those games have yet to be announced.

Wojnarowski reported earlier that several key members of the Los Angeles Lakers discussed issues with peers throughout the league into the early morning hours on Thursday after walking out of a league-wide players meeting on Wednesday night.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported after that meeting that the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were two teams that voted against resuming the season. Wojnarowski later clarified that although the teams voted to not continue, that the Clippers and Lakers' positions were for "polling."

The NBA's Board of Governors also convened an emergency meeting on Thursday morning.