A day after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Terry Stotts have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Friday.

Stotts departure comes after the Trail Blazers failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Portland did, however, reach the postseason in each of the past eight seasons and Stotts is the second winningest coach in the history of the Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan coach Juwan Howard are expected to be considered for the Trail Blazers' coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers, who won Game 1 of their 2021 playoff series against the Nuggets, ultimately lost the series four games to two on Thursday.