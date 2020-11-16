The Houston Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Trevor Ariza and a pair of first-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza and 2020 first-round pick and 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The first-round picks in the deal are the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and a protected pick in 2021.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the trade will occur after the upcoming Draft, because you can trade the draft rights of a player but not back-to-back picks.

Covington averaged 12.4 points per game in 70 games last season with Houston.