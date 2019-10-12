The Toronto Blue Jays and president Mark Shapiro are both open to a new deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

An extension is possible for Mark Shapiro, who is entering the final year of his contract as #BlueJays president/CEO. Both Shapiro and the Jays are open to a new deal, but nothing is close, sources tell The Athletic. Per @SNJeffBlair, GM Ross Atkins is under contract through ‘21. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 12, 2019

Shapiro became the Blue Jays president at the end of the 2015 season. The Blue Jays made the playoffs in his first season in charge, losing in the American League Championship Series, but haven't returned since and finished with a 67-95 record this season.