LaMelo Ball, who is projected by some pundits to go first overall at the NBA Draft in October, is finalizing an endorsement deal with sneaker company Puma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that he'll become the first Ball brother to sign a shoe deal outside the family's Big Baller Brand, the company led by his father Lavar Ball.

LaMelo Ball closing in on Puma deal, becoming first Ball Brother to sign shoe endorsement with company outside Big Baller Brand. https://t.co/2J9eRGOkhJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

LaMelo, a native of Chino Hills, California, played this last season with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australia National Basketball League instead of collegiately in the NCAA. In 12 games with the Hawks, Ball averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

The 19-year-old LaMelo is the youngest of the three Ball brothers.

Ball's eldest brother, Lonzo, has been in the NBA for three seasons now, spending the 2019-20 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. His other brother, LiAngelo, is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.