Top 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga (@JonathanKuming6) has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League pro pathway program, he tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

Top prospect Jonathan Kuminga’s G League deal is expected to be in the $500,000 range, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Kuminga recently graduated from The Patrick high school, and now is a potential No. 1 pick in 2021. https://t.co/Wfm6uDIjgg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

Charania reported Kuminga's G League deal is expected to be in the $500,000 range, adding Kuminga is a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.