43m ago
Report: Prospect Kuminga to sign in G League
Top 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania reported Kuminga's G League deal is expected to be in the $500,000 range, adding Kuminga is a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.