Report: Raiders sign former Bills backup QB Peterman
TSN.ca Staff
Nathan Peterman has another job.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Oakland Raiders signed Peterman to their practice roster Wednesday.
Current Raiders backup QB AJ McCarron's wife just gave birth to a baby boy and McCarron is at the hospital, so Peterman will take McCarron's scout team reps at practice.
Peterman was cut by the Bills in early November. The 24-year-old former fifth-rounder started the year as the Bills' starter, finishing with 296 yards and one touchdown to seven interceptions in four games this season. For his career, Peterman has 548 yards and three touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight games.