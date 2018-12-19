Nathan Peterman has another job.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Oakland Raiders signed Peterman to their practice roster Wednesday.

The #Raiders have signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad, source said, not the 53-man roster. Jon Gruden has said in the past he loves him and now he gets him (updating an earlier tweet). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2018

Current Raiders backup QB AJ McCarron's wife just gave birth to a baby boy and McCarron is at the hospital, so Peterman will take McCarron's scout team reps at practice.

Peterman was cut by the Bills in early November. The 24-year-old former fifth-rounder started the year as the Bills' starter, finishing with 296 yards and one touchdown to seven interceptions in four games this season. For his career, Peterman has 548 yards and three touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight games.