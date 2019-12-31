The Oakland Raiders are hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. The announcement will be made as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Mayock is best known as the NFL Network's top draft analyst but, as Schefter reported, had previously interviewed for a GM position with the Raiders with former owner Al Davis.

New Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock once interviewed and met with Al Davis for the same job he is getting now. Mayock spent part of last summer with the Raiders, observing Jon Gruden. Now will be working directly with him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

When Gruden was asked about Mayock on Sunday, after reports that he had interviewed for the job, the Raiders head coach said Mayock is a passionate personnel man.