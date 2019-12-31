27m ago
Report: Raiders to hire Mayock as GM
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Raiders are hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mayock is best known as the NFL Network's top draft analyst but, as Schefter reported, had previously interviewed for a GM position with the Raiders with former owner Al Davis.
When Gruden was asked about Mayock on Sunday, after reports that he had interviewed for the job, the Raiders head coach said Mayock is a passionate personnel man.