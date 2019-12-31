Aaron Ramsey is a wanted man.

The Wales international midfielder is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and can officially agree to a pre-contract deal with a new club outside of the Premier League as of January 1.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports that the 28-year-old Ramsey will hold talks with a quintet of European heavyweights in Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Italian pair Inter and Juventus.

While the Gunners have not discussed an extension with Ramsey since September, they appear unlikely to sell the player during this transfer window and will risk losing him for nothing in the summer. Ornstein reports that the team is believed to be asking for £40 million in any potential deal, a price unlikely to be met for a player who is a free agent in July.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 as a teenager. He's made 352 appearances in all competitions over 11 seasons, scoring 60 goals. With the Gunners, Ramsey has won three FA Cups and a pair of Community Shields.

Internationally, he's been capped 58 times, scoring 14 times, and was a member of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Arsenal currently sits fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot. They host Fulham on New Year's Day in league play before opening up their FA Cup campaign on Saturday with a visit to League One side Blackpool.