The Detroit Red Wings are expected to announce a two-year contract extension for head coach Jeff Blashill as soon as next week, according to a report from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Red Wings expected to make announcement as soon as Tuesday

https://t.co/PrNZmgtgqU via @freep — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 30, 2019

Blashill has led the Red Wings since long-time head coach Mike Babcock left the organization for the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The 45-year-old has a 134-143-47 record in his four seasons as head coach.

Blashill led the Red Wings to the playoffs in his first year behind the bench in Detroit but the team will miss the playoffs for the third straight season this year.