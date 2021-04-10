Three-time MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Taylor would continue with full control of the team for two years before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023, Wojnarowski adds.

“We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor. Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization the talented team and their incredible fans,” the pair said in a statement tweeted by Wojnarowski.

Rodriguez attempted to buy the New York Mets last year from the Wilpon family before they were eventually sold to American businessman Steve Cohen.

The 45-year-old Rodriguez played 22 years in the MLB and retired mid-way through the 2016 season. He spent 12 seasons with the New York Yankees, seven with the Seattle Mariners and three with the Texas Rangers. He was named American League MVP in 2003, 2005 and 2007 and helped the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009.