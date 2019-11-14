Starter Jake Odorizzi did not dip his toe into free agency after all.

Hours after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the 29-year-old right-hander was seriously considering accepting his qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins, Odorizzi did just that, taking the one-year, $17.8 million offer.

Odorizzi accepting qualifying offer, source tells The Athletic. Back with #MNTwins. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2019

Rosenthal reported that Odorizzi's thinking would be to accept the offer and then re-enter free agency next off-season when the starting pitching class isn't as robust.

A native of Breese, IL, Odorizzi posted a 15-7 mark with an earned run average of 3.51 and a WHIP of 1.208 over 159.0 innings pitched in 30 starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year career.

Odorizzi is coming off of a one-year, $9.5 million deal.

He becomes the eighth player under the current system to accept his qualifying offer in the past seven years.

Also, first baseman Jose Abreu has signed his qualifying offer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Jake Odorizzi (Twins) and Jose Abreu (White Sox) are accepting the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, sources told ESPN. Barring contract extensions, they will be free agents without restriction after the 2020 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 14, 2019

Abreu recorded yet another strong season in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .284 with 33 home runs and a league-leading 123 RBI.

Those numbers have been about average for Abreu since signing with the White Sox out of Cuba in October of 2013.

Over the past six seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged a steady 30 home runs to go along with 102 RBI and an OPS of .862.

Abreu has three All-Star Game nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Rookie of the Year title in his trophy case thus far.