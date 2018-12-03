Former Toronto Blue Jays General Manager J.P. Ricciardi is set to join the San Francisco Giants' front office according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports.

Sources: Former Blue Jays GM and Mets special assistant J.P. Ricciardi is finalizing a deal to join the San Francisco Giants in a senior advisor role. Good landing spot for him and good way for Farhan Zaidi to start building out his front office. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2018

Ricciardi would assume the role of senior advisor. He is expected to become the first hire under Farhan Zaidi, who accepted the role of President of Baseball Operations last month.

Riccardi served as Blue Jays GM from 2002-2009. He most recently served as special advisor to the general manager of the New York Mets