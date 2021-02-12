Veteran left-hander Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays are making progress toward a deal, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Hill spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, pitching to an ERA of 3.03 in eight starts.

Prior to that, Hill spent four seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and piled up 30 wins with a 3.16 ERA. He has also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland.

After trading Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay has brought in veterans Chris Archer and Michael Wacha so far this off-season.